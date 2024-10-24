iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $580.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $569.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

