Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 5,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Alphabet by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

GOOG stock opened at $164.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.92. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.