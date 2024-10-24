Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $6.41 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $580.75 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The company has a market cap of $501.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

