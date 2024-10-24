FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $580.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.61. The company has a market cap of $501.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

