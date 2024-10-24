Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires 5,095 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.0% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVV opened at $580.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.61. The firm has a market cap of $501.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

