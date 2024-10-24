Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Has $98,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 652.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,886,000 after buying an additional 147,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $165.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.18 and a 52 week high of $166.57.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

