Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $1,314,795.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ISRG stock opened at $512.58 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $523.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $486.71 and a 200 day moving average of $440.96. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

