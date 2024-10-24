Courier Capital LLC Sells 21 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $891.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $858.53 and a 200-day moving average of $799.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $918.40.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

