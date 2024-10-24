Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Netflix by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 2.0 %

Netflix stock opened at $749.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $322.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $395.62 and a 52 week high of $773.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $703.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $657.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,817,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,817,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $840.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

