Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 128 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,998.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,868.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1,568.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $2,103.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,625. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.