Eastern Bank Makes New $348,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

