Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,060 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.70.

Netflix Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $749.29 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $395.62 and a fifty-two week high of $773.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $322.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $703.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.75.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

