Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,103 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.67.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $399.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.23 and a 200-day moving average of $359.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market cap of $396.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

