Liberty Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.1% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.67.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

HD opened at $399.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.43. The firm has a market cap of $396.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

