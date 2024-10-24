Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $838,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,337 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

