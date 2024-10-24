Whittier Trust Co. Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $2,527,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $183.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.21. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

