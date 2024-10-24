Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.60.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $270.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.66 and its 200 day moving average is $239.47. The company has a market capitalization of $153.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

