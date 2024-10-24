Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $932,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.1% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.6 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $165.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $167.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

