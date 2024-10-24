Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 758 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.8% during the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.4% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 13.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 76.5% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.93.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $339.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.68. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.35.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

