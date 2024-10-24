Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 230.0% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.6 %

KMB opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.63 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.66.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.