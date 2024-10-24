Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 9,472 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $29,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 262.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE RCL opened at $201.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.69 and its 200 day moving average is $158.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.