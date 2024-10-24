Community Trust & Investment Co. Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84,212 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 93,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $474.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

