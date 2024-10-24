Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $298.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.51. The company has a market cap of $215.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,998 shares of company stock valued at $9,935,493. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.22.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

