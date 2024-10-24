General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.18.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $304.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $232.29 and a 1-year high of $313.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.55.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.