Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 78,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 93,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $474.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average is $116.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.