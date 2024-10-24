Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.2% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4,412.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,905 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Visa by 787.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after buying an additional 4,099,122 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,671,866,000 after buying an additional 1,715,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 26,951.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $283.76 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.40 and its 200-day moving average is $273.10. The firm has a market cap of $517.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

