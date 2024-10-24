AMS Capital Ltda Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AMS Capital Ltda grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 69.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 16,789 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.0% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.9% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,955,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The company has a market cap of $517.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.10.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

