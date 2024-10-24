Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $298.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.51. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $215.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,998 shares of company stock worth $9,935,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.22.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

