Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 319 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,501,145.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 2.0 %

DHR opened at $256.00 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.28.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

