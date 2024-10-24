BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 790 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 34.6% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 152,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

