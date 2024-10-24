Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $132.89 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.91 and its 200-day moving average is $150.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

