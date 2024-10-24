Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,998.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,868.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,568.07. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $811.99 and a 52-week high of $2,103.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 104.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

