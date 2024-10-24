Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $326.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $332.42.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.82.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

