Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Target by 864.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 51,639 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $105.23 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Target from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

