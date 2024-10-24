Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.85.

Shares of MU opened at $105.05 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

