Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Welltower were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Welltower by 16.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 15,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $131.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.03 and its 200-day moving average is $110.40. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $132.54.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

