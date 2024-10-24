Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,448,000 after buying an additional 118,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after buying an additional 102,199 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,176,000 after buying an additional 80,255 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,219,000 after buying an additional 78,870 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.50.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $542.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $551.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.46. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.