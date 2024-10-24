Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $223.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.96 and a 200 day moving average of $205.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

