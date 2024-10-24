DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

