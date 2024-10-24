Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 224.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,459 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,768,000 after acquiring an additional 261,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 42.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,312,000 after buying an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 133.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,547,000 after buying an additional 141,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $129.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.67. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $130.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.