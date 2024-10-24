Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $220.34 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $222.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

