Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 9,534 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE VICI opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

