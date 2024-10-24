Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 32.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the second quarter worth $3,653,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 674,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 105.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $325.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.40 and its 200-day moving average is $277.35. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $330.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,303.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,598 shares of company stock valued at $10,461,986 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.60.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

