Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $774,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,602,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,844,000 after purchasing an additional 152,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,393,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,301,000 after purchasing an additional 53,516 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 692,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 478,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

