Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $19,079,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,658,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,794,813.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.37, for a total transaction of $19,137,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $19,306,000.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.47, for a total transaction of $19,047,000.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total value of $19,255,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $19,070,000.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total value of $18,049,000.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.06, for a total transaction of $17,906,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.64, for a total transaction of $17,464,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $17,168,000.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.88, for a total transaction of $16,988,000.00.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA opened at $197.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.96 and its 200-day moving average is $131.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 86.57 and a beta of 3.44. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $200.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 124.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after purchasing an additional 323,153 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Carvana by 724.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carvana from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.29.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

