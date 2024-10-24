Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells 608 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total value of $73,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,937,930.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 496 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $59,068.64.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90.

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $127,229.26.

On Thursday, July 25th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 690 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $72,650.10.

NTRA opened at $118.65 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.03.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Natera by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

