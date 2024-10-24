Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $367.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $313.00 to $367.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $306.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $317.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,418.0% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,452,000 after buying an additional 105,355 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 115.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.9% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

