U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after buying an additional 37,204 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,903,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $102.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.36 and its 200-day moving average is $103.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

