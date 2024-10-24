Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 857,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,185,000 after buying an additional 123,916 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Citigroup increased their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. Shopify’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

