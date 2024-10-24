Guidance Capital Inc. Sells 1,782 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Guidance Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in CSX by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 559.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in CSX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.8 %

CSX stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens cut their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.61.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

